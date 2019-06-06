34th annual CDTA Bus Roadeo held in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the past 34 years, the CDTA Bus Roadeo has been taking place in the Capital Region.

The CDTA bus drivers had to maneuver through 9 different obstacles courses, all competing for a championship title.

“The obstacles simulate real-life situations out on a road,” explained Jaime Watson, CDTA corporate communications director. ” So for instance, they have to back up to a curb. They have to go through really tight cones which represent a really narrow city street. There are several obstacles they have to go through and it’s a timed course.

According to the drivers, the tasks are not as easy as they look.

“It’s challenging, actually.,” said Mark Hichman, CDTA bus operator. ” We see a lot of it on the road, but we don’t see tight turns like this per se in this competition. So this brings out the best of the best.”

Mark Hichman, himself is one of the best. He’s been competing for the past 15 years and is last year’s reigning champion. He even competed nationally down in Kentucky. Hichman says here locally, things get pretty competitive.

“It is competitive between Albany and Schenectady,” explained Hichman. “Only because Schenectady usually wins first place, or second place, or sometimes all 3. And Troy and Albany are our gunning for us!”

The judging the friendly competition are local law enforcement officials. The top 3 finalists of today’s event will go on to the state competition in the fall.