33rd annual Victorian Streetwalk in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A beautiful holiday event took place in Saratoga Springs Thursday night.

About 20,000 people headed downtown for the 33rd annual Victorian Streetwalk.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Broadway in Saratoga Springs was transformed into a huge holiday celebration with music, food and plenty of vintage Victorian outfits.

Mayor Meg Kelly and Santa and Mrs. Claus was there to light the Christmas trees.

If you missed the event, there will be another Victorian Stroll in Troy on Sunday.