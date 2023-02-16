ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid has partnered with Catholic Charities to support those in the Capital Region who are struggling to pay their home energy bills. The foundation provided a $300,000 grant to the Emergency Energy Assistance Program.

The money will go to local families being impacted by rising inflation rates and who need help with home energy costs and gas.

In 2022, Catholic Charities of Albany provided more than 500 homes with utility support. The organization anticipates the need will remain high as cost of living continues to rise.

“I’ve seen this program truly help my tenants on a very personal level,” Jillian Butler, Catholic Charities Family Case Manager, said. “Having to speak with them, some of them are low income. They are not able to meet, especially with this economic crisis going on, the pandemic, electric bills have been an issue for them”

Catholic Charities officials said the donation will be used quickly. Community members can support the Emergency Energy Assistance Fund through the organization’s website.