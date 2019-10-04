30-hr Coffin Challenge taking place at Fright Fest

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A seriously spooky challenge is taking plce this weekend at Fright Fest at the Great Escape.

It’s called the 30-hour Coffin Challenge.

Six finalists have been selected to try to survive several grueling tests and unexpected encounters for 30 hours. If they try to escape the coffin, they are eliminated.

They do get bathroom breaks.

Participants will be placed in the coffins at 1 p.m. Saturday and won’t be let out until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Park goers are encouraged to go and root for the challengers.