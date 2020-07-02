3 Warren County residents test positive for COVID-19 after Florida vacation

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Warren County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus after they returned to the Capital Region from vacationing in Florida, county officials said.
According to Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore, the three residents tested positive Wednesday afternoon. Previously, Warren County had almost no new cases in 30 days.
The three residents returned to Warren County from a Florida vacation on Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26. They were tested for COVID-19 after they began to feel ill.
Warren County Health Services, the New York State Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control are working to trace contacts, including others who were on the same flights.
Those flights were:
June 25 arrival – Allegiant Airlines flight 1505 (Punta Gorda, FL to Albany International)
June 26 arrival – Allegiant Airlines flight 754 (St Petersburg/Clearwater, FL to Albany International)
Anyone who was on those flights should call their county health department. In Warren County, the number is (518) 761-6580.
“These three new positive cases should serve as a wake-up call to anybody who isn’t taking this virus seriously. New York State and the Capital Region have improved, but the threat remains and all the progress we’ve made can be undermined. It’s no great mystery that Florida and many other states have been struggling with spikes in this virus. If you haven’t already gotten smart about your vacation decisions, then get smart. You’re putting yourself and your community at risk.”Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore
The state of Florida is currently one of 16 that New York State has declared an “at-risk” state. Anyone returning from those states is required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
States included in travel advisory:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- South Carolina
- Tennesee
- Texas
- Utah
On Tuesday, Warren County finalized new guidance that states all visitors from the running list of states will be required to quarantine for 14 days and must contact Warren County Health Services upon entering the area in order to go over proper procedures.
“Warren County Public Health is requesting that hotels, motels, campgrounds and other lodgers send Health Services referral information for these visitors so we can initiate contact, assess, provide education, and actively monitor them,” said Warren County Health Services and Public Health Director Ginelle Jones.
The county’s plans still allow travelers to self-monitor, and be responsible for their own needs while visiting.
The county is issuing forms to be filled out by visitors from those states upon arrival at hotels, motels or other accommodations within the county. Those include visitor information including home address and contact information, as well as information on quarantine protocol.
More on the county guidance can be found on the official website.
