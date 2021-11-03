3 teens charged for assault involving paintball gun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have made three arrests after a group was reportedly assaulting people with a paintball gun.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of Forest Avenue and New Scotland Avenue for reports of a person shot in the face with a paintball gun. The 28-year-old victim told police that a group traveling in a vehicle shot him in the face with the paintball gun and then punched and kicked him several times.

The victim sustained contusions and pain to his body during the assault.

Police spotted the suspected vehicle a short time later in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Partridge Street. They also recovered a paintball gun.

The 17-year-old driver, of Albany, was issued traffic citations and released.

The occupants, a 13-year-old from Troy, a 15-year-old from Troy, and a 16-year-old from Albany, were each charged with one count of Assault in the Second Degree. They were released pending arraignment scheduled for November 16 in Albany County Family Court.