$3 million project underway to clean, repaint water tanks in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A project is underway to update three large water tanks in Troy. The city is spending nearly $3 million to sandblast and repaint the inside and outside of tanks.

City officials say this will help the multi-million gallon tanks last for another 30 years while also ensuring no rust gets into drinking water.

More than 140,000 customers rely on the City of Troy for drinking water using between 20 million and 25 million gallons of water a day.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.