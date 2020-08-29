2 killed, 1 injured in Troy shooting near Glen, 7th Avenues

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured one.

The shooting took place near Glen Avenue and 7th Avenue Friday night.

Three victims were taken to area hospitals. One victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. Two other victims died. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police.

