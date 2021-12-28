3 injured after State Police car hit on Thruway in Ulster

ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people are injured after a New York State Police car was hit on northbound I-87 in Ulster. Police said the incident happened on December 27 around 10:15 p.m.

Police said Trooper James Adams was inside his vehicle on the left shoulder investigating an unrelated crash in the area of the Kingston exit, when an Albany woman allegedly lost control of her car and hit the patrol car from behind.

The trooper was taken to Kingston Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the other car were also taken to Kingston Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation. State Police are reminding drivers to slow down and move over when emergency and construction vehicles are working on the highway.