3 injured after crash on Northway

(NEWS10) — Three people were injured in a crash on the Northway Tuesday night, according to New York State Police.

A car going northbound between Exits 16 and 17 hit a deer and became disabled. The driver got out of the vehicle, which was then struck by another vehicle.

Three people inside the second car were taken to the hospital. Two had non-life threatening injuries. The status of the third person is not known at this time.

LATEST STORIES