3-car collision closes part of Route 4 in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a three-car collision in North Greenbush.
The accident took place at the intersection of Brianna Boulevard and Route 4. Eight people were involved in the crash, and six were taken to the hospital to have their injuries evaluated.
Route 4 remains closed between Glenmore Road and Winter Street Ext.
