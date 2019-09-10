3 arrested for vandalism in Hoosick Falls; fourth person wanted

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have tracked down the people they said are responsible for vandalism throughout the Village of Hoosick Falls.

Police said Evan McCart, 20, Parker Bellemare, 22, and Brett Bacon, 22, all of Hoosick Falls, spray painted 15 cars throughout the village.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a fourth suspect.

McCart, Bellemare and Bacon were each charged with four felony counts of Criminal Mischief and nine misdemeanor counts of Criminal Mischief.

They were arraigned and released on probation consisting of ankle bracelets, house arrest, mandatory breath tests for alcohol 10 times a day, and drug testing.

Additional charges were filed by New York State Police and charges are pending from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and Bennginton, Vt.