COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three local police departments came together Tuesday night to arrest a robbery suspect after they said he tried to flee from police. Police said 43-year-old Bradley Bova was wanted by the Troy Police Department for a recent burglary in the city.

On Tuesday, the Watervliet Police Department saw Bova get into a vehicle with Dahmeek McDonald, 27, and Zyjee Lind, 27. The three men were arrested after a foot pursuit on I-787 near Dyke Avenue.

All three men are facing numerous charges. Bova and McDonald are still waiting on arraignment. Lind is being held by the state department of corrections.