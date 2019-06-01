$3.9M project underway to alleviate traffic at major Clifton Park intersection

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation has begun construction on a $3.9 million project to redesign the intersection of Route 146 and Vischer Ferry Road in Clifton Park.

Crews will build a two-lane roundabout in an effort to reduce congestion and make the existing intersection safer.

NYSDOT says 33,500 vehicles pass through that intersection every day, and traffic builds during rush hour and during school time at nearby Shenendehowa High School.

The project includes a new multi-use path, flagpole and gateway area green space. New LED lighting along with rapid-flashing beacons will help with the safety of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in the area.

Major construction is expected to begin July 8. Traffic will begin flowing in the roundabout sometime in the fall, and the project should be completed by the end of the year, according to NYSDOT.