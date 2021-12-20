$29M awarded to wind manufacturing project at Port of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — About $29.5 million has been awarded to the Port of Albany for its Offshore Wind Tower Manufacturing Project. Senator Chuck Schumer said he made several direct calls to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to secure the funding.

Schumer said the project will be one of the first large-scale offshore wind tower manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and is expected to create about 500 construction jobs and 550 manufacturing and support jobs.

“This project is a true win-win-win that will create hundreds of good-paying union jobs, boost New York’s clean-energy manufacturing sector, all while combatting climate change in big, bold ways. Albany has the wind at its back with this announcement, and the future looks very bright,” said Schumer.

The manufacturing facility will have the capabilities to support the projects being developed in New York as well as many future national and regional offshore wind projects, said Schumer. Currently, the offshore wind tower components are only available outside of the U.S.

Schumer also said that this investment would boost the Port of Albany’s competitiveness in expanding and attracting employers like General Electric to manufacture wind turbines in Upstate New York.

This funding was granted through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Grant program.