29 recruits sworn in to Albany Police Academy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony Friday for 29 new recruits to the city’s police academy.

The police department is trying to hire 30 new officers every four months. Police Chief Eric Hawkins said they’ve been able to recruit more young people, who want to be part of efforts to chance police tactics and improve community-police relations.

“These young men and women are answering this call,” he said. “They want to be a part of this change. They want to be a part of all the positive things we want to see happen over the next two to three years in law enforcement.”

The trainees will start next week. As part of their training, they will begin working with a community member so they can start building relationships right away.