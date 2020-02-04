$27M coming to CDTA to improve transportation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority is set to receive millions of dollars in funding.

According to New York State lawmakers, CDTA will be receiving $27 million to improve transportation in the Capital Region.

The money will specifically be going toward building a new 16-mile bus route along the Hudson River, connecting major activity centers in Waterford to downtown Albany, and increasing public transit ridership.

