$27M coming to CDTA to improve transportation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority is set to receive millions of dollars in funding.
According to New York State lawmakers, CDTA will be receiving $27 million to improve transportation in the Capital Region.
The money will specifically be going toward building a new 16-mile bus route along the Hudson River, connecting major activity centers in Waterford to downtown Albany, and increasing public transit ridership.
