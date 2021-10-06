25th season of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) Board Chairman David Bauer and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced the 25th Season of the Price Chopper/Market 32 Capital Holiday Lights in the Park. The event begins November 26 and runs through January 2, 2022.

This year comes with a few changes. New this year, tickets must be purchased in advance on the Capital Holiday Lights website. Drive-up purchases will not be allowed, and anyone attempting to enter the event without a pre-purchased ticket will be referred to the website. For anyone unable to purchase online, in-person tickets may be available for purchase, ahead of time, in the PAL office.

PAL will also host pedestrian-only evenings on November 21 and 22, and December 11. November 21 will be Food for Friends Walk Night. The proceeds will go to PAL’s programming, the Red Cross of Northeastern New York and Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY. Patrons are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item

as a donation to the Capital Region Food Pantry. November 22 will be Pet Walk Night.

This season of Holiday Lights in the Park will be the final year that the event will be held in Washington Park, said Bauer. The Albany Police Athletic League has already begun looking for a new location for 2022.

“Capital Holiday Lights in Washington Park has been a Capital Region tradition since 1997,” said Bauer. “In this, our 25th and final year here in Washington Park, we look forward to bringing our area residents this symbol of hope, love, and peace that defines the holiday season.”

PAL said it is actively and urgently looking to hire the staff. Interested individuals will be a member of the set-up, operations, and disassembly crew. Electrician technicians are also needed.

In past years the Washington Park area has been overcrowded with cars looking at the light shows making it harder for residents and businesses in the area.

In December 2020, NEWS10 Giuliana Bruno reported on this story, when Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the light show should move to a different area where there are fewer residents. In her story, she talked about the traffic concerns and how local small businesses were being affected.