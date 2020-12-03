25th annual Festival of Trees begins

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 25th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees kicked off the holiday season Wednesday with a virtual component to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Funds raised from the Festival of Trees will help Catholic Charities in Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties. New this year, the community will be able to view and purchase trees online.
Traditional options like Breakfast with Santa have been switched to socially distanced options such as receiving a letter or five-minute Zoom call from Santa.
