COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Colonie has partnered with Med-Project to install a drop-box for unwanted or expired medications in the lobby of the Colonie Police Department. The drop-box is accessible 24/7 and is free of charge.

“24/7 access relieves the pressure of having to plan for specific drop dates as in the past and will encourage proper disposal,” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter G. Crummey. More information about the program, including what medications can be deposited and what is prohibited can be found here.