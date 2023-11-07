ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11. This federal holiday honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

On Saturday, New York State is also honoring veterans by waiving the fishing license requirement for all residents and non-residents. Here are some of the Veterans Day events open to the public around the Capital Region.

Veterans Day Parade, Albany

Albany is saluting its veterans on Saturday, November 11 with a parade starting at 11 a.m. The parade route marches down Central Avenue and ends at the corner of Washington Avenue and Hawk Street near the State Education Building.

Veterans Day Aboard USS Slater, Albany

USS Slater is honoring veterans with a ceremony at 9 a.m. on November 11 on the observation deck. After the ceremony, USS Slater will be open for tours and offering all Veterans free admission.

Veterans Day Parade, Amsterdam

Amsterdam is hosting a Veterans Day parade on Saturday, November 11 starting at 10 a.m. The parade will start on the corner of Guy Park Ave and Evelyn Ave and will end with a ceremony at West End Veterans Memorial Park.

Veterans Day Ceremony, Ballston Spa

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 358 in Ballston Spa is holding a Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

Veterans Day Parade, Bennington

Bennington is honoring its veterans with a parade, salute, and wreath laying ceremony. The parade starts at 11 a.m. on East Main Street at Old Benn High on East Main Street and will pause at the VFW for an honorary salute. The parade will end at Vermont Veterans Home for the wreath-laying ceremony.

Veterans Day Dash 5K, Clifton Park

The Veterans Day Dash 5K is happening at the Shenendehowa High School Track at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 10. The 5K run/walk is open to everyone and has a kids’ .5-mile race beforehand. You can register for the race on the Zippy website.

Field of Flags, Lake George

Fort William Henry will be holding its Field of Flags celebration on November 11 at 10:30 a.m. on the front lawn. The event will feature local veterans and their stories. A lunch at Tankard Taverne will take place after at 11:30 a.m.

Veteran’s Day Program, Glens Falls

The World Awareness Children’s Museum in Glens Falls on Saturday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. Navy Veteran Amie Gonzales and Retired Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Juan Gonzales will speak to guests. Children will make a craft to honor and remember veterans after the program.

Veterans Day Ceremony, Niskayuna

The town of Niskayuna is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Town Hall Veterans Memorial Garden on Thursday, November 9 at 11 a.m. The ceremony features The Bel Canto Voices and Studio Singers from Niskayuna High School with members of the American Legion. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

Veterans Day Program and Lunch, Perth

The Perth Bible Christian Academy is hosting a Veterans Day Program and Lunch on Friday, November 10 at 11 a.m. Veterans will will honored and get a free catered lunch.

Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, Pittsfield

Pittsfield is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Friday, November 10. The parade steps off near North Street at 10 a.m., with the ceremony following at the Veterans Memorial on South Street.

Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony, Queensbury

Warren Center in Queensbury is hosting a Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, November 8 at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

Veterans Day Ceremony, Rotterdam

There will be a Veterans Day Ceremony at Rotterdam Town Hall on November 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Veteran Day Ceremony, Schenectady

Schenectady is holding a Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday at Veterans Park from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The ceremony will be followed by coffee and snack from the Rotterdam Elks.

Veterans Eve Candlelight Vigil Ceremony, Schuylerville

A Veterans Eve Candlelight Vigil will be held at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Friday, November 10 at 4 p.m. The vigil will be held outdoors at the flag pole assembly area and is open to the public. Capt. Dave Wallingford, USMC Vietnam Veteran will be the guest speaker.

Veterans Day Ruck March, Voorheesville

New Scotland Spirits is hosting a Veterans Day Ruck March on Saturday, November 11 along the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail. Step-off is at 3 p.m. The march begins and ends at the Voorheesville American Legion.