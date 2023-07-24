ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Night Out for 2023 is set for Tuesday, August 1. This yearly event focuses on building stronger relationships between police departments and their communities.

National Night Out started in 1984 and takes place on the first Tuesday in August each year. This year, 17,000 communities are participating, with 144 being in New York.

Here are the 2023 National Night Out events in the Capital Region. The list will be updated once more events are announced.

Adams, Mass.

Adams is having a National Night Out event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adams Visitors Center at 3 Hoosac Street. The event features food, an obstacle course, a dunk tank, touch a truck, and more.

Albany

The Whitehall Road Neighborhood Connection is hosting a National Night Out event at 5 p.m. on the corner of Edgecomb and Dartmouth Streets in Albany. There will be food, drinks, and city officials in attendance.

Amsterdam

The City of Amsterdam is hosting a National Night Out event at Veteran’s Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes vendors, food, ice cream, arts and crafts, music, and giveaways.

Canajoharie

The Canajoharie Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event at Wagner Square at 5:30 p.m. The event includes “Touch a Truck,” food, a dunk tank, giveaways, vendors, and activities.

Catskill

The Catskill Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event at Dutchman’s Landing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event includes food, raffles, prizes, music, lawn games, a dunk tank, face painting, and crafts.

Clifton Park

The Town of Clifton Park is hosting a National Night Out event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Clifton Common. The event includes safety information, K9 demonstrations, food, and a children’s free throw contest.

Delmar

The Bethlehem Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Elm Avenue Park. The event includes emergency vehicle displays, safety information, free entry to the park pool, cotton candy, hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream, raffles, a bounce house, and more.

Guilderland

The Guilderland Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Tawasentha Park. The event includes live music from The Refrigerators, games, ice cream, a bouncy house, food, and more.

North Adams, Mass.

The North Adams Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Noel Field on State Street.

Pittsfield, Mass.

The Pittsfield Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 100 First Street at the Common. The event includes games, music, a magician, balloon art, face painting, and Dunk an Officer. Emergency vehicles will be available for “Touch-A-Truck.”

Rensselaer

The Rensselaer City Police Department is hosting National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the department at 201 Broadway. The event includes games, prizes, food, and more.

Rotterdam

The Rotterdam Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event from 5 p.m. to dusk at the Rotterdam Youth Soccer Fields at 100 Princetown Road. The event includes food trucks, fireworks, music, a raffle, a car show, and activities.

Troy

There will be a National Night Out event in Knickerbacker Park in Lansingburgh from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Organizations, community groups, sports teams, local businesses, government and police will have tables to provide information. The event also includes food and activities.

Watervliet

The Watervliet Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Watervliet Pool at 1530 Second Avenue. The event includes free access to the pool, hot dogs, popcorn, and freeze pops.

Williamstown, Mass.

Williamstown is having a National Night Out event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Spruces at 60 Main Street.