Thousands of people came out to celebrate Juneteenth in Albany’s South End in 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Juneteenth is on Monday, June 19. The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The significance of June 19 relates to the emancipation of the last remaining slaves in Texas.

Many celebrations and events are being held in the Capital Region, such as Albany’s Juneteenth Celebration. The events are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Albany

Albany Juneteenth Celebration

Albany’s Juneteenth Celebration is set for Saturday, June 17 from noon to 5 p.m. South Pearl Street will be closed from Madison Avenue to Morton Avenue for the celebration. Attendees are encouraged to explore vendors and businesses along South Pearl Street.

Parking will be provided at South End Grocery at 106 South Pearl Street. Additional parking is available at the Green-Hudson Garage at 45 Hudson Avenue. The event is presented by the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region.

African Heritage Parade

The Capital District YMCA and the Capital District African Heritage Consortium are holding their annual African Heritage Parade on June 78 at 11 a.m. The parade is to celebrate the people of the African Diaspora who represent many nationalities, cultures, and languages. The parade ends in Malcolm X Park for a Juneteenth Celebration.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Commemoration

The Underground Railroad Education Center is hosting a free celebration of food, community, and history on June 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at 194 Livingston Avenue. Attendees can enjoy food, tour and view historical presentations by teen program participants, relax in the beautiful gardens, shop from Black artisans, and talk with exhibitors.

Juneteenth at Ten Broeck Mansion

Ten Broeck Mansion at 9 Ten Broeck Place is hosting special events from June 16 to 18. The weekend will be celebrating the life of Roseanna Vosburgh, an abolitionist who helped manage Ten Broeck Mansion in the 1800s.

Two events on June 17 include the Plants of Africa Family Art & Garden Program and Archaeology Day at Ten Broeck. Both events are free.

Schenectady

The Hamilton Hill Arts Center will be hosting its 23rd annual Juneteenth celebration in Schenectady. The two-day event will be held at Central Park and Vale Cemetery.

Friday evening attendees will meet in Vale Cemetery to honor their ancestors. For Saturday, the celebration includes food, vendors, a health fair, a talent expo, kids’ activities, and more.

Troy

In honor of Juneteenth, the Troy Public Library is screening “Selma” at the Main Library on June 19 at 2 p.m. The film depicts the marches from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery to secure voting rights for Black Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The movie stars David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo, Tom Wilkinson, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Alessandro Nivola.

Hudson

The Hudson Catskill Housing Coalition (HCHC) is holding its fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 17 at Front and Warren Streets from noon to 9 p.m. The event includes live music, arts and crafts, games, cultural displays, vendors, food, and more.

Kingston

Ulster County is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on June 16 at T.R. Gallo Waterfront Park on West Strand Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event includes a drum processional and libation honoring the land and ancestors, a history presentation, a presentation by the Ulster County Truth & Reconciliation Commission, and a Juneteenth proclamation by the County Executive.

After the celebration, a film screening of “Lost Rondout: A Story of Urban Removal” and a panel discussion will be held at the Ulster County Restorative Justice Center at 733 Broadway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pittsfield

NAACP Berkshires is holding a Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 at noon in Durant Park. the celebration includes music, food, and vendors.