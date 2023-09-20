ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s only September, but many cities and towns are starting to get into the Halloween spirit. Some spooky attractions start September 22 and 23 including Troy’s Field of Horrors, Schenectady’s Hollowed Harvest and Ballston Spa’s Double M Haunted Hayrides.

Other attractions, such as Halloween events and ghost tours, will also be taking place around the area. Here’s where you can some of these in the Capital Region. More spooky events will be added to this article as they are announced.

Albany

All-Hallow e’en Festival

Albany’s All-Hallow e’en Festival returns for 2023 with a myriad of events throughout October including ghost-themed tours, pumpkin carving, parties and more. Ghost tours take place around Albany, including downtown, Shaker Cemetery, and Cherry Hill. You can view the full schedule on the Discover Albany website.

Capitol Hauntings Tours

The free Capitol Hauntings tours are back in Albany for the month of October. These tours explore the legends, folklore, and tales of ghost sightings and other strange things connected to the historic state Capitol.

From October 4 to 20, tours run Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. From October 23 to 31, tours will run Monday through Friday at the same time. You can register for a tour on the Empire State Plaza website.

Hounds of Halloween

The annual “Hounds of Halloween” dog trick-or-treating and costume contest is returning to downtown Albany on October 21. You can visit the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District website to see the details when they are released.

Trick or Trot 5K

Registration is now open for the Albany Trick or Trot 5K. The race is set to take place on October 28 at 4:30 p.m. at Jenning’s Landing. You can register on the Albany Events website.

Nightmare at Lark Hall Experience

Lark Hall is hosting an immersive Halloween experience called Nightmare at Lark Hall on October 30 and 31 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event includes a haunted dollhouse, graveyard and Circus fun house on October 30 and a costume party with live ’90s music on October 31. You can buy tickets on the No One You Know website.

Lark Hall Halloween Kids Party

Lark Hall is hosting a Halloween Kids Party on October 29 from noon to 5 p.m. The party is for all-ages and includes friendly characters, giveaways, candy, pumpkins, face painting, decorations and photo opportunities.

Empire Underground

Empire Live is hosting three Halloween events: Graveyard Get-Down II—Rock N Roll Halloween Party on October 27, Halloween Party with The Phoenix and The Raven on October 29, and Halloween Party with My Prophecy on October 31.

Amsterdam

Halloween Parade

The Amsterdam Halloween Parade is set for Saturday, October 28 at 1 p.m. The parade runs down Guy Park Avenue. If you or your organization would like to participate in the parade, you can email mpawlik@amsterdamny.gov.

The Century Club Haunted House

The Century Club of Amsterdam is hosting a haunted house on October 20 and 21. The super scare nights are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night, and the sorta scare is on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Glens Falls

Boo 2 You

The Glens Falls Collaborative is hosting a Boo 2 You Halloween festival in downtown Glens Falls on October 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The event includes trick-or-treating, a petting zoo, and more.

Grafton

Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail

Grafton Lakes State Park is holding a Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail on October 14 at 3 p.m. The event features jack-o-lanterns, crafts, games, cider and donuts, and Uncharted Wild creatures. You can call (518) 279-1155 ext. 2 to register.

Hoosick Falls

Nightmare on Elm Street

The Hoosick Armory is holding a Nightmare on Elm Street event on October 28 from 6:30 p.m. to close. The night is for those 21 years and older and features live music, costumes, cash bar, silent auction and contests. You can buy tickets on the Hoosick Armory website.

Saratoga Springs

Ghost tours

The Haunted History Trail of New York State holds Haunted Saratoga Ghost Tours in Congress Park and downtown Saratoga Springs on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. and sometimes 7:30 p.m. You can get tickets on the Haunted History Trail website.

Ghosts of Saratoga Guided Trolley Tour

The Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center is hosting Ghosts of Saratoga Guided Trolley Tours on Thursdays in October. You can make a reservation by calling the Saratoga Heritage Area Visitor Center at (518) 587-3241.

Schenectady

Fall Spooktacular

The Downtown Schenectady Fall Spooktacular is set for October 21 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will take place around Schenectady City Hall, and along the adjacent Jay Street Marketplace. The event includes food, drinks, live music, craft vendors, a bounce house and hayrides.

Candlelight Tours

The Schenectady County Historical Society is holding Colonial and Victorian Candlelight Tours of Schenectady’s Stockade District on Thursdays, Friday and Saturdays starting October 12. You can buy tickets on the Schenectady County Historical Society website.