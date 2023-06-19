ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early voting, which runs until June 25, is underway for local primary elections. Primary Day in New York State is set for June 27.

In order to vote in the primaries, you had to be registered to vote by June 17. You must be enrolled as a member of a party to vote in that party’s primary. The General Election is set for November 7, with early voting taking place from October 28 to November 5.

To find out where to go for early voting or for voting on Primary Day, you can visit your county’s Board of Elections website. Here is the list of websites for the Capital Region counties:

Here are the local primary races to be voted on throughout the Capital Region.

Judicial Delegate and Alternate for the 113th District, 4th Judicial District

Residents in parts of Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties will be voting for two Judicial Delegates and two Alternate Judicial Delegates in the Conservative primary.

Those running for Judicial Delegate are Thomas Sartin, Michael Welch, David Buhyn, and Jeffery Hurt. Those running for Alternate are Tristan Ramsdill, Janet Hurt, Michael Biss Jr., and Isabel Sartin.

Judicial Delegate and Alternate for the 114th District, 4th Judicial District

Residents in parts of Fulton, Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties will be voting for two Judicial Delegates and two Alternate Judicial Delegates in the Conservative primary.

Those running for Judicial Delegate are Carol Birkholz, William McGahay lll, and Joseph Salisbury. Those running for Alternate are Paul Veitch, Steven Edwards, and Austin Martin.

Albany County

Albany

Legislative District 2 Democratic Primary

Incumbent Merton Simpson is being challenged by Charles Robinson for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Legislative District 4 Democratic Primary

Mark Robinson and Celeste Barrett-Tolliver are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Legislative District 8 Democratic Primary

Incumbent Lynne Lekakis is being challenged by Brian Scavo for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Cohoes

Ward 1 Councilmember Democratic Primary

Incumbent William Smith is being challenged by Nicholas Izzo, Jr. for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Ward 3 Councilmember Democratic Primary

Jose Lopez, Jr. and George Soloyna are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Ward 5 Councilmember Democratic Primary

Incumbent Adam Biggs is being challenged by Thomas Dion for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Ward 6 Councilmember Democratic Primary

Incumbent Justin Alesio is being challenged by Thomas Fiffe, Sr. for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Watervliet

Democratic Primary for Mayor

Incumbent Charles Patricelli is being challenged by Timothy Cavanaugh for a shot at the seat in the general election. Watervliet Mayor is a four-year term.

Town of Colonie

Legislative District 25 Conservative Primary

Ryan Conway and Kyle Simmons are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Bethlehem Highway Superintendent Conservative Primary

Marc Dorsey and Craig Sleurs are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Guilderland

Town Board Conservative Primary

Residents will be voting for two town board members to run in the general election. Brian

Sheridan, Jaime Ralston, and Jacob Crawford are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat.

Town Justice Conservative Primary

Margaret Tabak and Stephen Chesley are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Westerlo

Town Justice Conservative Primary

Stuart Elderd and Joshua Ostrander are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County Sheriff Conservative and Republican Primary

Brian Owens and Kyle Bourgault are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election in the Conservative Party. On the Republican side, Bourgault and Jason Stocklas are vying for a shot at the seat. Current Sheriff Patrick Russo not running for re-election.

Surrogate County Judge Working Families Primary

Paul Morgan, Jr. and Ian Silverman are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Troy

City Council President Democratic Primary

Current council members Sue Steele and Emily Menn are vying for a chance to become City Council President in the general election.

Grafton

Town Supervisor Conservative Primary

Incumbent Ingrid Gundrum is being challenged by Frank Lewandusky, III for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Town Council Republican Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Steven

Beaudry, Sr., Thomas Withcuskey, Nancy Larocque, and John Munn are all vying for a shot to be elected to the seat.

North Greenbush

Town Justice Conservative Primary

Incumbent George Burke is being challenged by Kyle McCauley Belokopitsky for a shot at the seat in the general election.

East Greenbush

Town Supervisor Republican Primary

Edward Nestler, Jr. and Thomas Grant are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Schenectady County

Schenectady

Democratic and Working Families Primary for Mayor

Incumbent Gary McCarthy is being challenged by Marion Porterfield in the Democratic Primary for a shot at the seat in the general election. In the Working Families Primary, Porterfield and Edward Varno are running.

Duanesburg, Princetown, Rotterdam

County Legislator District 4 Conservative Party

Residents will be voting for two District 4 county legislators to run in the general election. Sarah Gwiazdowski, Anthony Jasenski Sr., and Holly Vellano are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Rotterdam

Town Councilmember Conservative Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Ronald Schlag, Michael Martell, Teri Gallucci, and Spencer Lanning are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Niskayuna

Town Supervisor Conservative Primary

Incumbent Jaime Puccioni is being challenged by Brian Backus for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Saratoga County

Saratoga Springs

Democratic Primary for Mayor

Incumbent Ron Kim is being challenged by Christian Mathiesen for a shot at the seat in the general election. Saratoga Springs Mayor is a two-year term.

Clifton Park

Town Justice Conservative and Republican Primary

Vida Sheehan and Robert Rybek are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Highway Superintendent Republican Primary

Incumbent Dahn Bull is being challenged by Michael Tralder for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Day

Town Councilmember Republican Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Lorraine Newton, Ellen Taylor, Joseph Flacke, and Cheryl Allen are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election

Malta

Town Councilmember Conservative Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Murray Eitzmann, Timothy Dunn, and Craig Warner are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Mechanicville

Commissioner of Finance Republican Primary

Mark Seber and Tamar Martin are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Providence

Town Councilmember Republican Primary

Ann Morris and Randy Wolfe are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Fulton County

City of Johnstown

Supervisor Ward 4 Republican Primary

John David Praught and Michael Bowman are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Town of Johnstown

Councilmember Republican Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Gregory Satterlee, Amy Ward, and Timothy Rizzo are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Highway Superintendent Republican Primary

Lucas Hart and Jack Wilson are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Gloversville

Councilmember Ward 6 Republican Primary

Wransdy Siarkowski and Michael Stover are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Mayfield

Town Supervisor Republican Primary

Ralph Desiderlo, Brandon Lehr, and Jack Putnam are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Broadalbin

Highway Superintendent Republican Primary

Sandra Thompson and Eric Alley are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Bleecker

Highway Superintendent Republican Primary

David Winnie and Jeff Brooks are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Caroga

Town Supervisor Republican Primary

Incumbent Scott Horton is being challenged by Ralph Palcovic for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Councilmember Republican Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Matthew Cooper, Richard Sturgess, and Anita Long are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Ephratah

Highway Superintendent Republican Primary

John Polenski Jr. and Reuben Trumble are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Perth

Town Supervisor Republican Primary

Incumbent Gregory Fagan is being challenged by Byron Barker for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Oppenheim

Town Clerk Republican Primary

Kristy Buccolo and Gloria Brys are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Montgomery County

City of Amsterdam

Ward 2 Alderperson Republican Primary

Schuyler Maggs and Rich Holoday are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Warren County

Glens Falls

Ward 2 Supervisor Democratic Primary

Peter McDevitt and Haley Gilligan are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Ward 2 Supervisor Democratic Primary

Andrew Kopf and Nancy Turner are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Chester

Town Councilmember Republican Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Jenna Monroe Cooper, Mike Packer, and Chris Aiken are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

ED2 Committee Member Republican Primary

Residents will be voting for four committee members to run in the general election. Ann Coberg, Thomas Thorsen, Chris Aiken, Linda Thorsen, and Judi Gross are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Horicon

Town Councilmember Republican Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Peter Palmer, Robert Hill, and Thomas Donahue Jr. are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Johnsburg

Town Councilmember Republican Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Judy Brown, Paul Heid, and Christian Holt are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Town Councilmember Unexpired Two-Year Term Republican Primary

James Jetson Williams and Roger Mosher are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Lake Luzerne

Town Supervisor Republican Primary

Incumbent Eugene Merlino is being challenged by Daniel Waterhouse for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Stony Creek

Town Councilmember Republican Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Melissa Irish, Doreen Ryan, and Nathan Thomas are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Warrensburg

Town Councilmember Republican Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Matthew Kennedy, Robert Sutphin, and Joq Quintal are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Highway Superintendent Republican Primary

Paul Bederian and Jerico Converse are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Washington County

Hartford

Town Supervisor Republican Primary

Scott Hahn and Barbara Beecher are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Town Councilmember Republican Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Kevin Eastman, Darwin Arlen, and David Swezey are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Kingsbury

Town Supervisor Republican Primary

Incumbent Dana Hogan is being challenged by William Haessly for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Greene County

New Baltimore

Highway Superintendent Republican Primary

Incumbent Alan VanWormer is being challenged by Robert Van Etten for a shot at the seat in the general election.

Columbia County

County Judge Democratic Primary

Residents will be voting for two county judges to run in the general election. Mark Portin, Brian Herman, and Michael Howard are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Hudson

Ward 1 Councilmember Democratic Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Todd Randall Martin, Margaret Morris, and Gary Purnhagen are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Ward 2 Councilmember Democratic Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Dewan Sarowar, Mohammed Rony, and Kevron Trone Lee are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

Ward 3 Councilmember Democratic Primary

Residents will be voting for two town council members to run in the general election. Shershah Mizan, Lola Roberts, and Daniel Schmeder are vying for a shot to be elected to the seat in the general election.

New Lebanon

Highway Superintendent Republican Primary

Incumbent Jeffrey Winestock is being challenged by Peter McCagg for a shot at the seat in the general election.