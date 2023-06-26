ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fair season is quickly approaching with the Saratoga County Fair set to open on July 18. Here are the upcoming fairs in the Capital Region for the 2023 season.

The Saratoga County Fair runs from July 19 through July 24. The fair features hundreds of exhibitors and exhibits from antiques and livestock to vegetables and home arts. The fair also has live music, special shows, and rides.

Entries are being accepted for Saratoga’s Got Talent Show, the Saratoga County Fair Pageant, and several animal shows. You can enter on the Saratoga County Fair website. You can buy tickets on the fair’s website as well.

The Punkintown Fair is being held from July 20 to July 22 at the New Salem Volunteer Fire Department in Voorheesville. The fair starts at 6 p.m. each night and features food, drinks, games, rides, and a raffle. All proceeds from the fair will be used to update the fire department’s equipment. Admission and parking are free.

The Ulster County Fair is set for August 1 through 6 in New Paltz. The fair features rides, animals, food, truck and tractor pulls, and live music. Headliners include Thunder Ridge, Lee Greenwood, Alex Shillo’s Tribute to Bruce Springsteen. You can buy tickets on the Ulster County Fair website.

The Schoharie Sunshine Fair in Cobleskill runs from August 8 to August 13. The fair has rides, food, music, and many events including tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and aquatic shows. The fair will be headlined by country star Tracy Byrd. You can buy tickets on the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair website.

The Vermont State Fair is set from August 15 to 19 in Rutland. The fair includes rides, a demolition derby, animals, arts and crafts, music, and a rodeo. The fair will be headlined by country stars Jake Owen and Gabby Barrett. You can buy tickets for the headlining acts on the Paramount Theatre website.

The Altamont Fair is returning from August 15 to 20. The fair includes rides, competitions, food, vendors, and music. You can view the full schedule and buy tickets once they go on sale on the Altamont Fair website.

The 46th Mayfield Bannertown Fair is returning to North School Street from August 17 to 19. The fair includes live entertainment, food, vendors, rides, and fireworks. The theme is “A Cartoon Carnival.”

The Washington County Fair runs from August 21 to August 27 in Greenwich. The fair includes entertainment, rides, shows, and vendors. You can view the full schedule and buy tickets on the Washington County Fair website.

The 177th Dutchess County Fair is set for August 22 to 27 in Rhinebeck. The fair will have food, vendors, and entertainment, including a performance by country star Brantley Gilbert. You can view the full schedule and buy tickets on the Dutchess County Fair website.

The Columbia County Fair is set for August 30 to September 4 in Chatham. The fair includes demolition derbies, rides, live music, food, and tractor pulls. You can view the full schedule and buy tickets on the Columbia County Fair website.

The Schaghticoke Fair is set for August 30 through September 4. The fair includes horse shows, rides, and performances by country artists Austin Snell and Vegas McGraw. You can buy tickets on the Schaghticoke Fair website.

The Fonda Fair is scheduled from August 30 to September 4. The fair includes rides, food, animals, and shows. You can view the full schedule on the Fonda Fair website.