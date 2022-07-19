ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fair season is upon us with the Saratoga County Fair opening on Tuesday. Here are the upcoming fairs in the Capital Region for the 2022 season.

The Saratoga County Fair runs from July 19 through July 24. Admission is $15 for general admission, $10 for veterans, $50 for a season ticket, and free for children under 12 and active military. Fair rides cost extra, with $25 for an all-day pass.

The Saratoga County fair was canceled in 2020 for the first time since the Civil War. Instead, a virtual fair was held. In 2021, the fair returned in a limited capacity, only opening for four days instead of six days.

Parking is free in the fairground parking lots. A full schedule of events can be found on the Saratoga County Fair website.

The Punkintown Fair is being held from July 21 to July 23 at the New Salem Volunteer Fire Department in Voorheesville. The fair starts at 6 p.m. each night and features food, drinks, games, rides, and a raffle. Admission and parking are free.

The Schoharie County Sunshine Fair runs from August 9 to August 14. The fair has rides, food, and many events including tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and aquatic shows. The full event schedule can be found on the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair website.

The Altamont fair runs from August 16 to August 21. The fair includes rides, competitions, food, vendors, and music. The full schedule can be found on the Altamont Fair website.

The Washington County Fair runs from August 22 to August 28 in Greenwich. The fair includes entertainment, rides, shows, and vendors. The full schedule can be found on the Washington County Fairgrounds website.

The Dutchess County Fair runs from August 23 through August 28. The fair is located in Rhinebeck and will have food, vendors, and entertainment, including a performance by Darci Lynne of “America’s Got Talent.” The full event schedule can be found on the Dutchess County fair website.

The Columbia County Fair runs from August 31 to September 5. The fir includes demolitions derbies, rides, live music, food, and tractor pulls. The full event schedule can be found on the Columbia County Fair website.

The Schaghticoke Fair runs from August 31 to September 5. The fair includes horse shows, rides, and performances by country artists Tracy Bryd and Ernest.

The Fonda Fair is from August 31 to September 5. The fair includes rides, food, and shows, The full event schedule can be found on the Fonda Fair website.