ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Music Director David Alan Miller and the musicians of Albany Symphony announce the 2022 American Music Festival: TrailBlaze NY. The festival is a month-long celebration of new music in the Capital Region and Upper Hudson Valley.

There will be an intensive week of performances featuring the leading and emerging voices of Troy and Cohoes, and then hit the trail with Miller and the musicians as the orchestra presents free performances in Schuylerville, Kingston, Hudson, Schenectady, Albany, and Amsterdam. TrailBlaze NY is a celebration of New York State’s Empire State Trail.

TrailBlaze NY is the Albany Symphony’s latest regional tour of free concerts designed to spotlight the diversity, history, and beauty of the region. The Empire State Trail, completed in 2020, connects Manhattan north to Canada and Albany west to Buffalo. The Albany Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1930 by Professor John F. Carabella.

Troy and Cohoes music week:

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

• Dogs of Desire Open Rehearsal

3:30 p.m., Cohoes Music Hall (free)

• Gloria Chang Piano Recital

7:30 p.m., Troy Savings Bank Music Hall ($10)

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

• Prevue Talk

Noon, Bethlehem Public Library (free)

• Dogs of Desire Concert

7:30 p.m., Cohoes Music Hall ($42)

Featuring world premieres by Natalie Draper, Jack Frerer, Bobby Ge, Loren Loiacono, and Andre Myers

• Late Night Lounge: Jordan Taylor Hill

10 p.m., Table 41 Brewing Co. ($10)

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

• “Endangered” Chamber Performance

9:30 a.m., St. Paul’s – Troy (free)

• Sandbox Percussion Recital

3 p.m., Location TBA – Troy ($10 general admission)

• Albany Symphony: TrailBlaze!

7:30 p.m., Troy Savings Bank Music Hall ($20-$62)

John Williams’ Prelude and Scherzo (American Premiere) feat. pianist Gloria Cheng, John Corigliano’s Triathalon for

Saxophone and Orchestra feat. saxophonist Timothy McAllister, and Steven Stucky’s Radical Light.

• Late Night Lounge: Carol Daggs

10 p.m., Lucas Confectionary, ($10)

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

• VegOut at Monument Square

11:30 a.m. ensemble performance, Troy (free)

• Inuksuit – group percussion performance

4 p.m., Troy Riverfront Park (free)

• “First Draughts” Reading Session & Beer Tasting

7 p.m., Troy Savings Bank Music Hall (free)

Albany Symphony on the trail:

SCHUYLERVILLE – SATURDAY, JUNE 11 – HUDSON CROSSING PARK

• Morning and afternoon boat tours by Mohawk Maiden

Crusies, guided bike rides, drumming circle/ukulele meet-up,

historical tours of the area as well as:

o NYS Mesonet Weather Station

o Upstate Kayak Group Paddle rentals

o Lake George Arts Project local art sale

o Philip Schuyler House – open for tours/visitors

• 5 p.m. – Food and drinks available from local vendors

• 5 p.m. – Free KidsZone activities

• 6 p.m. – Opening act performance: Wa Lika Band

• 7:30 p.m. – Albany Symphony Concert

Takuma Itoh: Endangered Species, Aaron Copland:

Appalachian Spring, Viet Cuong: Re(new)al for Percussion

Quartet and Orchestra, and popular favorites by John

Williams, John Philip Sousa, and a folk song sing-a-long!

KINGSTON – SUNDAY, JUNE 19 – HUTTON BRICKYARDS

• 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Self-guided cycle and hike in Sojourner Truth

State Park

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Activities in the Rondout

o 10 a.m. bike clinic

o 10:30 a.m. guided bike ride hosted by Kingston YMCA

and Bike Friendly Kingston

o 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. healing sounds with Root3d

o Hudson River Maritime Museum tours

o Trolley Museum tours

• 5 p.m. – Food and drinks available from Hutton Brickyards and

other area vendors

• 5 p.m. – Free KidsZone activities and Dad Joke Contest

• 6:15 p.m. – Opening act performance: Taina Asili

• 7:30 p.m. – Albany Symphony Concert

Lauren Loiacono: new work, Aaron Copland: Appalachian

Spring, Viet Cuong: Re(new)al for Percussion Quartet and

Orchestra, and popular favorites by John Williams, John

Philip Sousa, and a folk song sing-a-long!

• Post-concert fireworks

HUDSON – FRIDAY, JUNE 24 – BASILICA HUDSON

• 5 p.m. – Food and drinks available from local vendors

• 5 p.m. – Free KidsZone activities in with The Kite’s Nest

• 6 p.m. – Opening act performances – Mundo Nuevo and

Devesh Chandra

• 7:30 p.m. – Albany Symphony Concert

Jack Frerer: new work, Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring,

Viet Cuong: Re(new)al for Percussion Quartet and Orchestra,

and popular favorites by John Williams, John Philip Sousa,

and a folk song sing-a-long!

• Post-concert fireworks

HUDSON – SATURDAY, JUNE 25 – AROUND HUDSON

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Family Fun activities at Henry Hudson

Waterfront Park

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Thomas Cole National Historic Site tours

• 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Trail Sessions at Olana State Historic Site

• 7 p.m. – Olana Summer Sunset Concert featuring Albany

Symphony musicians, in partnership with Olana State Historic

Site and New York State Parks

SCHENECTADY – FRIDAY, JULY 1 – MOHAWK HARBOR

• 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Morning trail activities including a cycling

excursion

• 10 a.m. – Historical Schenectady Kayak Tour with Upstate

Kayak Rentals

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – miSci Colorful Chemistry STEAM activity

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Mushroom identification walk with

Collar City Mushrooms

• 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Ale Trail Scavenger Hunt

• 5 p.m. – Food and drinks available from local vendors

• 5 p.m. – Free KidsZone activities

• 6 p.m. – Opening act performance – Flame the Band

• 7:30 p.m. – Albany Symphony Concert

Bobby Ge: new work, Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring,

Viet Cuong: Re(new)al for Percussion Quartet and Orchestra,

and popular favorites by John Williams, John Philip Sousa,

and a folk song sing-a-long!

• Post-concert fireworks

ALBANY – SATURDAY, JULY 2 – JENNINGS LANDING

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Healing and Wellness on the Trail with

Root3d – stations based on the seven chakras

• 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Group bike ride led by Albany Bike

Coalition

• Time TBA – Interactive visual arts activities led by Albany

Barn

• 5 p.m. – Food and drinks available from local vendors

• 5 p.m. – Free KidsZone activities and a Zalda Hotaling drummaking demo

• 6 p.m. – Opening act performance TBA

• 7:30 p.m. – Albany Symphony Concert

Andre Myers: new work, Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring,

Viet Cuong: Re(new)al for Percussion Quartet and Orchestra,

and popular favorites by John Williams, John Philip Sousa,

and a folk song sing-a-long!

• Post-concert fireworks

AMSTERDAM – SUNDAY, JULY 3 – RIVERLINK PARK

• Morning trail activities (times TBA) including:

o Morning yoga on the Mohawk Valley Gateway

Bridge

o Birdwatching on the trail

o Bike ride with Capital Movement

o A bike skills class

• 5 p.m. – Food and drinks available from local vendors

• 5 p.m. – Free KidsZone activities

• 5:30 p.m. – Waterski Show (always a crowd favorite!)

• 6:45 p.m. – Opening act performance by Jordan Taylor Hill

• 7:30 p.m. – Albany Symphony Concert

Natalie Draper: new work, Aaron Copland: Appalachian

Spring, Viet Cuong: Re(new)al for Percussion Quartet and

Orchestra, and popular favorites by John Williams, John

Philip Sousa, and a folk song sing-a-long!

• Post-concert fireworks