(NEWS10) — The 151st Runhappy Travers is set to go off at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. Some of the best three-year-olds in the country will be racing for the Man O’ War Cup. NEWS10 has everything you need to know about this year’s Midsummer Derby in our 2020 Travers Special.
