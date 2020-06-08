2020 CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge canceled

Live Now
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in 40 years, the CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The race was originally scheduled for May 21 but was postponed to September 17. Leaders of CDPHP and the Hudson Mohawk Road Runners Club said the risk to people’s health and well being was too high.

All registrations have been refunded; however, donations and volunteers for the race’s three charities are still being accepted.

