2020 Altamont Fair canceled due to pandemic

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2020 Altamont Fair has been canceled.
The fair’s board made the decision due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Although we held off making this difficult decision as long as we could, we knew that despite our best efforts to create a safe path to host the Altamont Fair, it is clear we must cancel for this year to do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said Kathleen Stanton, Board President.
The board said they are heartbroken for the small businesses and family farms who look forward to the fair every year.
The fair will resume in 2021 from August 17 to August 22.
