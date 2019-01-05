2019 Tulip Queen nominations now open

The City of Albany is looking for nominations for this year’s Tulip Queen. Part of an Albany tradition that stretches back to the late 1940s, the Tulip Queen and her four Tulip Court members are chosen by a committee of local leaders through an extensive interview process.

Nominees must have a strong sense of community, be knowledgeable of the Albany area and its history, and possess leadership skills. Eligible nominees are women between the ages of 18 and 24 residing in Albany County for their entire year of reign.

The Tulip Queen will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, and each Court member will receive a $1,500 scholarship award upon completion of the program.

To nominate an extraordinary young woman for this prestigious program, visit www.albanytulipqueen.com. This site provides easy access to the 2019 nomination form as well as information about the Tulip Queen and Court selection process, photos, events and blogs by current Tulip Queen Sawyer Cresap and her court members.

Nominations may also be placed by submitting a letter detailing the candidate’s qualifications to:

Albany Tulip Queen Selection Committee

City Hall, Room 402

24 Eagle St.

Albany, New York 12207

All written nominations should include the candidate’s name, address and phone number, as well as the name and phone number of the nominator.

The 2019 Tulip Festival will run the weekend of May 11.

