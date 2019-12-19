2019 New York Regional Council Competition award winners announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After nine rounds of competition, the Regional Economic Development Councils will award more than $6.9 billion to more than 8,300 job creation and community development projects consistent with each region’s strategic plans, which is projected to create and retain more than 240,000 jobs.

The Capital Region was a top performer and will be receiving $84.1 million to support 120 projects.

Top Capital Region awards

Center for Technology Education (CTE) Expansion — Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady-Saratoga BOCES will receive $5 million from Empire State Development to build a workforce training center outfitted with cutting-edge labs and learning spaces to train students and adults for current and future industry needs. This new center will replace the current 46-year-old CTE complex. A New Shaker Museum for Columbia County — Shaker Museum Library will receive approximately $1.57 million from Empire State Development to renovate a large 19th Century masonry building in downtown Chatham, N.Y. into a state-of-the-art museum facility to house its library and object collection. It will provide flexible space for exhibitions, community programming, and educational activities. Schenectady Port — Dagen Trucking, Inc. will receive $1.56 million from Empire State Development to construct a heavy lift and special cargo capacity maritime infrastructure on the NYS Canal Corridor in Schenectady County. The project will enhance the competitiveness of manufacturing companies in Upstate New York and open up export and import opportunities for the regional economy.

Other local highlights include:

Hudson Valley Gamer Con received $157,000 for a two-day event that will be hosted in the spring of 2020. The expo and tournament is being managed by the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) and the Albany Capital Center. This event will highlight the Capital Region as a destination for gamers, Esport fans and developers alike.

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will use $1.1 million to expand its existing space to create shared administrative space for the Troy Music Hall and Empire State Youth Orchestra, offices, and an expanded green room. It will also create new event and rehearsal space to support expanded year-round programming and relocate the box office to an accessible on-street location.

Troy Waterfront Farmers Market is getting $115,000 to establish a year round presence by renovating space in the Troy Atrium to accommodate daily vendors.

King Brothers Dairy in Saratoga will use two awards at nearly $300,000 to expand its processing capacity to add a production line that will produce premium yogurt. The expansion will include additional processing space, a cold storage unit, and renovation of part of the barns which house dairy cattle to accommodate the processing expansion.

SPAC got two awards totaling $2 million to rehabilitate the Roosevelt II Bathhouse in the Saratoga Spa State Park, providing year-round spaces that include a teaching kitchen, wellness studio, black box theater, art gallery, rehearsal and learning space.

The Town of Stillwater received $45,000 to prepare a water quality study to identify sources of excess nutrients and sediment entering Saratoga Lake and to identify site specific improvements to address sources. The project will build upon the Saratoga Lake/Route 9P Waterfront Revitalization Plan by using GIS mapping, site visits, and stormwater modeling to identify and prioritize the highest-impact stormwater mitigation and prevention practices.

Schenectady got $948,000 to construct large vessel dockage at Mohawk Harbor, on the Erie Canal. Approximately 680 feet of dockage will be installed creating a new access point for residents and visitors coming to and from the Electric City. The project will implement the Mohawk River Waterfront Revitalization Plan by increasing public waterfront access and boater amenities to provide visitors an opportunity to visit downtown Schenectady.

Scotia received $204,000 for The Hudson Mohawk Schonowee Trail to create a pedestrian loop and link to the Mohawk Hudson Hike Bike Trail. A former water treatment facility will be repurposed as a new trailhead riverfront studio and park. The Burr Bridge Abutment Overlook Park will be renovated, ADA pathways will be installed along the river, and parking lot upgrades will provide better access to the Quinlan Park fishing dock.

The Town of Lake George will use $30,000 to complete an engineering study to assess the feasibility of installing green infrastructure practices on Beatty Road and Cedar Lane. The goal of the project will be to identify areas that can be used to capture and infiltrate runoff to reduce the amount of pollution entering Lake George.

Greenwich got $49,000 to do a master study to revitalize abandoned waterfront property into a new park along the Hudson River.

Hudson Falls was awarded $600,000 to renovate Derby Park into an Athletic Facility. This is the project the two Moran brothers donated $500,000 to get it started.

Whitehall was awarded two grants for a total of $130,000 to perform engineering studies on wastewater treatment plant and sewer inflow.

A full PDF of the awards can be found here. Capital Region projects are listed on pages 78-89.