2019 Alive at Five concert series lineup announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s free Alive at Five concert series returns for its 30th season on June 6 presented by KeyBank. The concerts will take place at the Jennings Landing location along the riverfront.

Albany’s signature free concert series premiered in the summer of 1990 with a performance by legendary folk artist Richie Havens, and has since grown into a staple of summer in the Capital Region.

This year’s season begins on June 6 and runs through August 1 (with no show on July 4), showcasing a diverse lineup of big names, up-and-coming acts and the region’s most talented original local artists. The concerts take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights.

A $5 flat parking fee will be available at the Riverfront Parking Garage, located at 677 Broadway in Albany. For additional parking options, visit www.parkalbany.com.

Alive at Five’s rain location at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch will continue to serve as an alternate site in case of inclement weather as well.

If you would like to volunteer to help with the event, click here or call (518)-434-5416.

Click here for the full schedule of concerts.