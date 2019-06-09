2019 Albany Pride Parade road closures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Pride Parade will take place Sunday through the city and includes several road closures along the parade route. Here is a list if you are traveling in the area.

On Sunday, June 9th, beginning around 11AM, the following roadways will be closed for the annual pride parade:

State Street from Western Avenue to Lark Street

Lark Street from State Street to Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue to Willet Street.



All Washington Park roadways will also be affected during the parade and festival immediately following.



If you are parking near either event, you should be sure to look for Emergency No Parking signs on street poles and not park in those designated areas.

Drivers who are traveling in that area are also urged to seek alternate routes.

Due to these road closures the CDTA bus routes will also be affected.

CDTA Route Alerts:

11AM – 1PM

Lark Street between Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue and Madison Avenue to New Scotland Avenue will be closed due to the Capital Pride Festival and Parade.

# 18 Eastbound:

Delaware Avenue to right Madison Avenue, Left on So Swan Street, to Right on Washington Avenue to regular route.

# 13 Eastbound

Right on Holland Avenue, left on Delaware to right Madison Avenue, Left on So Swan Street, to Right on Washington Avenue to regular route.

# 18 Westbound:

State Street to Left on Eagle Street, right on Madison Avenue, Left Delaware Avenue to regular route.

#13 Eastbound