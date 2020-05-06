2018 death of Johnsonville woman ruled a homicide

JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have ruled the 2018 death of a Johnsonville woman a homicide.
Multiple toxicology reports found high levels of strychnine, a compound found in rat poison, in 31-year-old Megan Dyer-Maclean‘s body. It’s a compound that is not commonly used in rodenticide anymore.
Dyer-Maclean’s body was found alongside old railroad tracks in Johnsville in June 2018. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department had been calling it a suspicious death until they received the toxicology report.
Investigators said they have hundreds of leads but are still looking for more information. Information can be left at 1-800-GIVE-TIP.
