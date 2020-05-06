2018 death of Johnsonville woman being investigated as a homicide

JOHNSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After nearly two years, the 2018 death of a Johnsonville woman is now officially being investigated as a homicide.
Multiple toxicology reports found high levels of strychnine, a compound found in rat poison, in 31-year-old Megan Dyer-Maclean‘s body. It’s a compound that is not commonly used in rodenticide anymore.
Dyer-Maclean’s body was found alongside old railroad tracks in Johnsonville in June 2018. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department had been calling it a suspicious death until they received the toxicology report.
Investigators said they have hundreds of leads but are still looking for more information.
If you or someone you know has any information, call 1-800-GIVE-TIP or send an email.
