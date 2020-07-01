2 snakes reportedly stolen from Rotterdam pet store

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after two snakes were reported stolen from a Rotterdam pet store.

Everything Pets posted surveillance video on its Facebook page.

In the video, a man appears to take two snakes and places them in his pants. The alleged theft took place at the store’s Altamont Avenue location.

According to Everything Pets, the two stolen snakes were a blue-eyed Leucistic boa and a Pinstriped Banana Ball Python.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

