Albany Mayor announces $2 million investment in Lincoln Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A $2 million investment in Albany’s Lincoln Park was announced Tuesday by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan along with other local, county, and state officials.

The City of Albany Department of Recreation Commissioner Jonathan Jones and other community representatives announced the investments as part of Mayor Sheehan’s 2021 proposed budget.

The improvements, which are from the Lincoln Park Master Plan study that was done in 2019, include:

The building of a Hillside Open Air Theater

The addition of a pavilion, seating, and fitness equipment along the Morton Avenue Overlook Pavilion

Pedestrian safety improvements along the perimeter of the Park.

The proposed investment in the Park were reportedly made possible with a $250,000 financial commitment from New York State Assemblymember Patricia Fahy and $200,000 commitment from New York State Assemblymember John McDonald.

“Since the turn of the 20th Century, Lincoln Park has served well in its role as both a public green space for City residents and a key place for community gatherings and events. I am proud to have secured a $250,000 grant that will assist Mayor Sheehan’s plans to add an Open-Air Theater and upgrade pedestrian infrastructure throughout much of the park. These improvements will cement Lincoln Park even further as a cultural and social center in the City of Albany, while investing directly in the South End neighborhood and the surrounding community,”said New York State Assemblymember Patricia Fahy.

“I am proud to provide continued support to the Capital City through the Lincoln Park improvements. I applaud the City of Albany and Mayor Sheehan for continuing to invest in our communities. Improving and adding resources to our parks is vitally important at a time when utilization is at its peak and even more people can benefit from better access,” said New York State Assemblymember John T. McDonald III.

Additionally, Mayor Sheehan announced the City will revitalize the following playgrounds in 2021:

Ridgefield

Westland Hills

Mater Christi

Washington Parks

This, which is part of a plan focused around equity, has reportedly already led to the revitalization of 20 playgrounds across the City since 2014.

“Even in the face of unprecedented fiscal challenges, the City of Albany is doubling down on our commitment to equity. These unique investments in our City parks – including one of our crown jewels, Lincoln Park – will help make these important community spaces destinations for years to come. Thank you to Assemblymembers Fahy and McDonald for helping make these improvements a reality for our residents, and to the local elected officials and residents who advocated for these important investments,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Mayor Sheehan’s complete 2021 proposed budget is said to be released on Thursday.

LATEST STORIES