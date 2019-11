MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A grand jury has voted to indict the two men charged in the murder of a Gloversville woman.

James Duffy, 34, of Johnstown, and 51-year-old Georgios Kakavelos, of Ballston Spa, are accused of killing 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont.

Lamont’s body was found by police late last week near Exit 13 southbound on the Northway.