2 men injured in Mount Hope Drive shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting Monday evening that injured two men.

Around 6:35 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of Mount Hope Drive and South Pearl Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back and a 44-year-old man shot in the hip.

Both men were taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039 or visiting Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

