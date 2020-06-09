2 men injured in Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a shooting in the city of Albany.
The shooting took place around 8:25 p.m. Monday on Central Avenue near Lexington Avenue.
Police said two men were shot and taken to Albany Medical Center.
