2 local students win a full SUNY or CUNY scholarship

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local students have won a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY through the state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. A student from Albany County and a student from Schenectady County each won during the fourth round drawing.

The “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” program is for 5-to-11-year-olds who receive their first COVID vaccine dose by December 19. Governor Kathy Hochul will be announcing 10 winners per week for five weeks.

Winners of the state’s incentive program will receive two or four years of full-time study in any SUNY or CUNY Associates or Bachelor’s degree program. Scholarship includes:

Tuition: The full cost of in-state tuition at a New York State or City University.

Non-tuition costs: Room and board and allowances for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges.

Residence: Students living on campus will receive a higher room and board allowance than commuter students. If housing is not available for students on campus, they will receive the same allowance as students living on campus.

“I am thrilled to announce the next ten young New Yorkers who will be able to receive life-changing education opportunities at any SUNY or CUNY college or university through the ‘Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate’ program,” said Hochul. “As we combat the winter surge in COVID-19 cases it’s important that we stay vigilant in taking the necessary steps to defeat the virus. The vaccine is the most effective tool we have – it’s safe, free, easily accessible, and the best way to keep you and your loved ones safe.”

An Albany County student, Schenectady County student and Fulton County student each won during previous rounds.

Parents and guardians can enter on behalf of their children on the New York State website. Parents can also view the official rules of the program on the NYS website.