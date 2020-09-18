2 local school districts offering free breakfast, lunch for fall semester

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free breakfast and lunch is being offered to all students this fall in two local school districts.

The free meals are part of a program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to assist families during the coronavirus pandemic. The USDA will cover all costs of food from the school cafeteria until December 31 or until the funding run out.

In the Bethlehem Central School District, grades K-12 regardless of learning model or income level will be eligible.

Students from the East Greenbush Central School District are also eligible for free meals under the USDA program. It will also run from December 31 or until funds run out. However, the district is encouraging families who normally participate in free or reduced lunch to submit an application for this year.

