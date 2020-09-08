2 local organizations join forces to combat substance abuse

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local organizations that are committed to fighting substance abuse and providing help to those with mental health needs have now merged as community treatment programs are reopening.

The Warren and Washington Counties Hometown vs. Heroin organization is joining forces with the Community Services and Criminal Justice Task Force. The move will allow the two groups to combine their resources and offer more help to those struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.

The coronavirus pandemic temporarily halted several of the programs that the organizations had been offering, but four key elements have resumed, including the drug treatment court outing program and the adolescent challenge program.

