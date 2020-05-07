2 local facilities receive federal funding for coronavirus testing

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded almost $40 million to 63 health centers in New York State, including two local facilities.
The money is an effort to expand testing for the coronavirus. It’s part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act. It provides funding for small businesses and individuals affected by the virus with additional funding for hospitals and healthcare providers.
Locally, the Whitney Young Health Center in Albany received more than $400,000, and Schenectady Family Health Services received more than $380,000 in funding.
That money will go toward personal protective equipment, training for staff, testing materials, and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up test sites.
