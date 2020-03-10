Interactive Radar

2 killed in Rotterdam two-car rollover crash

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders were called to a fatal two-car accident in Rotterdam Monday evening.

The rollover crash took place on Chrisler Avenue.

Police confirm two people have died in the accident.

