2 killed in Rotterdam two-car rollover crash

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders were called to a fatal two-car accident in Rotterdam Monday evening.
The rollover crash took place on Chrisler Avenue.
Police confirm two people have died in the accident.
