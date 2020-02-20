PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are at the scene of a fatal crash in Rensselaer County.
The crash took place on Route 346 in Petersburgh. Officials said the car was headed westbound when it went off the road and struck a tree.
Two people were killed.
Route 346 is closed between Petersburgh and Pownal.
A cause for the crash is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2 killed after car goes off road, hits tree
- Trooper has standoff with stubborn horse
- Hands-free driving in Mass. goes into effect Sunday
- Cuomo renews proposal to ban flavored vaping products
- EPA admin addresses plan to protect clean water in US