2 killed after car goes off road, hits tree

PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are at the scene of a fatal crash in Rensselaer County.

The crash took place on Route 346 in Petersburgh. Officials said the car was headed westbound when it went off the road and struck a tree.

Two people were killed.

Route 346 is closed between Petersburgh and Pownal.

A cause for the crash is under investigation.

