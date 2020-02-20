2 killed after car goes off road, hits tree

PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are at the scene of a fatal crash in Rensselaer County.

The crash took place on Route 346 in Petersburgh. Officials said the car was headed westbound when it went off the road and struck a tree.

Two people were killed.

Route 346 is closed between Petersburgh and Pownal.

A cause for the crash is under investigation.

Serious car accident on Hwy 346 in Petersburg at the border of Vermont and NY. Car into tree. Waiting on more information. Road said to be closed for hours. pic.twitter.com/XQ4J8JVjVI — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) February 20, 2020

LATEST STORIES: