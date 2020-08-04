2 injured in Orchard Street shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Schenectady Monday evening.

A shooting took place around 6 p.m. in the area of 652 Orchard St. Police found a male victim and a female victim at the scene.

Both were taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 518-382-5245.

