TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a shooting Monday afternoon.
The shooting took place in the area of 5th Avenue and Hutton Street. Police said two people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 270-4421.
LATEST STORIES
- 2 injured after Troy shooting
- Siena to start Fall 2020 semester early due to pandemic
- America’s environmental flagship departs for NYC along the Hudson River
- NYPD officer in ‘chokehold’ video is focus of criminal probe
- The coronavirus recession and how it could affect crime rates