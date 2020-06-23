2 injured after Troy shooting

Two people were injured after a shooting in the area of 5th Avenue and Hutton Street in Troy on Monday, June 22, 2020. (NEWS10)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the area of 5th Avenue and Hutton Street. Police said two people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 270-4421.

